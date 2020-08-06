Region 16 announces 2021 Teachers of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has announced the elementary and secondary teachers of the year for 2021.
The 2021 Elementary Teacher of the Year is Lori Garrett from Dumas ISD.
The 2021 Secondary Teacher of the Year is Katherine George from Spearman ISD.
Each fall, 40 regional Teachers of the Year are selected from each of the 20 Education Service Center regions in Texas.
The program honors excellence in classroom education and provided a forum to showcase outstanding educators whose efforts and example have inspired their students, their colleagues and their communities.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.