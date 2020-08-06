Obama’s Medicaid expansion keeps gaining ground under Trump

In this May 1, 2020, file photo, campaign workers David Woodruff, left, and Jason White, right, deliver boxes of initiative petitions signatures to the Missouri secretary of state's office in Jefferson City, Mo. President Donald Trump is still trying to overturn “Obamacare,” but his predecessor’s health care law keeps gaining ground in places where it was once unwelcome. Missouri voters this week approved Medicaid expansion by a 53% to 47% margin, making the conservative state the seventh to do so under Trump. (Source: AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File/AP)