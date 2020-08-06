15 new COVID-19 cases reported across Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 6, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 4:57 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico on August 6.

Today’s report shows 10 new cases in Curry County and five new cases in Roosevelt County.

669 New Mexico residents have died from COVID-19.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 21,773 cases of the virus.

There are 735 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 516
  • Quay County: 34
  • Roosevelt County: 157
  • Union County: 28

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 2
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Union County: 2

There are 8,799 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 8
  • Briscoe County: 11
  • Carson County: 14
  • Castro County: 190
  • Childress County: 37
  • Collingsworth County: 8
  • Cottle County: 14
  • Dallam County: 190
  • Deaf Smith County: 730
  • Donley County: 46
  • Gray County: 211
  • Hall County: 10
  • Hansford County: 64
  • Hartley County: 90
  • Hemphill County: 42
  • Hutchinson County: 121
  • Lipscomb County: 16
  • Moore County: 1,044
  • Motley County: 4
  • Ochiltree County: 91
  • Oldham County: 14
  • Parmer County: 328
  • Potter County: 3,644
  • Randall County: 1,714
  • Roberts County: 7
  • Sherman County: 40
  • Swisher County: 75
  • Wheeler County: 36

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,103 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 8
  • Carson County: 9
  • Castro County: 136
  • Cottle County: 13
  • Childress County: 13
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 175
  • Deaf Smith County: 487
  • Donley County: 35
  • Gray County: 148
  • Hall County: 3
  • Hartley County: 83
  • Hansford County: 40
  • Hemphill County: 25
  • Hutchinson County: 90
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Motley County: 2
  • Moore County: 933
  • Ochiltree County: 59
  • Oldham County: 9
  • Parmer County: 257
  • Potter County: 3,169
  • Randall County: 1,259
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 36
  • Swisher County: 56
  • Wheeler County: 31

There have also been 139 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 4
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 19
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hockley County: 4
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 44
  • Randall County: 23
  • Swisher County: 2

There are 1,073 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 36
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,036

There have been 1,039 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 1,007

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

