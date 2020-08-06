15 new COVID-19 cases reported across Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico on August 6.
Today’s report shows 10 new cases in Curry County and five new cases in Roosevelt County.
669 New Mexico residents have died from COVID-19.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 21,773 cases of the virus.
There are 735 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 516
- Quay County: 34
- Roosevelt County: 157
- Union County: 28
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Union County: 2
There are 8,799 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 8
- Briscoe County: 11
- Carson County: 14
- Castro County: 190
- Childress County: 37
- Collingsworth County: 8
- Cottle County: 14
- Dallam County: 190
- Deaf Smith County: 730
- Donley County: 46
- Gray County: 211
- Hall County: 10
- Hansford County: 64
- Hartley County: 90
- Hemphill County: 42
- Hutchinson County: 121
- Lipscomb County: 16
- Moore County: 1,044
- Motley County: 4
- Ochiltree County: 91
- Oldham County: 14
- Parmer County: 328
- Potter County: 3,644
- Randall County: 1,714
- Roberts County: 7
- Sherman County: 40
- Swisher County: 75
- Wheeler County: 36
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 7,103 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 8
- Carson County: 9
- Castro County: 136
- Cottle County: 13
- Childress County: 13
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 175
- Deaf Smith County: 487
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 148
- Hall County: 3
- Hartley County: 83
- Hansford County: 40
- Hemphill County: 25
- Hutchinson County: 90
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Motley County: 2
- Moore County: 933
- Ochiltree County: 59
- Oldham County: 9
- Parmer County: 257
- Potter County: 3,169
- Randall County: 1,259
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 36
- Swisher County: 56
- Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 139 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 4
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 4
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 44
- Randall County: 23
- Swisher County: 2
There are 1,073 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 36
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,036
There have been 1,039 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
