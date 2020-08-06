League of Women Voters to register voters at Amarillo Community Market

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will help register voters this Saturday at the Amarillo Community Market.
From 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the old Santa Fe Depot on 401 South Grant Street, anyone without an orange voter registration card with their current address and name can come get registered.
The registration deadline is October 5 in order to vote in the November General Election.
If you are not sure if you are registered, you can check your status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website here.
The League will also register voters again at the Amarillo Community Market on August 22.
