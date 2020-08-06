FAVs Fest 2020 ‘Better Together’ happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - FAVs Fest 2020 “Better Together” is happening in Amarillo this weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday, August 8 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at FAVs and Ellwood Park.
The event will include a block party, 5K walk, disc golf tournament, live entertainment, free food and games.
You are invited to come out and enjoy the party while participating in a shoe drive for Mission Amarillo and a coat drive for Eveline Rivers Coat Project.
Some proceeds from the event will also benefit Eveline’s Sunshine Cottage.
