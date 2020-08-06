Easy Stop Storage and Amarillo Storage Station hosting school supply drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Easy Stop Storage and Amarillo Storage Station is hosting a storage supply drive to benefit teachers and students in the community.
The drive is happening now through August 15.
The goal is to have supplies delivered early enough for parents and students to benefit from them and not have to purchase the supplies out of pocket.
You are encouraged to drop off school supplies at any Easy Stop Storage and Amarillo Storage Station location.
For questions, call Easy Stop Storage at (806) 372-3171 or Amarillo Storage Station at (806) 468-8888.
