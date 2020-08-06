Census count finishing early may cause undercount in some Tx Panhandle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the Census count finishing early, community officials are now pressured to get everyone counted on time.
Back in April, the Census Bureau extended their deadline from July 31 to October 31 and would deliver the final count next year in April.
This week, the Bureau reversed that decision, moving the new deadline to September 30. The Bureau cited the federal law that requires the numbers to be in by the end of the Census year.
Texas received $43 billion in the last Census. Since the population has grown in the last 10 years, that amount is expected to grow.
However, the Panhandle is home to communities that have been historically hard to count, such as minority communities, low income communities and rural communities.
Potter County Commissioner Mercy Murguia says this is due to the lack of internet access for many rural communities, fear of sharing information and the many hardships low income communities have, resulting in forgetting to fill out the Census.
“The state average, we are in the high 50 of completion,” said Murguia. “The national average is about 60 to 63 percent. We have some areas in Potter County that are as low as 30 percent today. This time 10 years ago, they were already at 50 percent.”
With this new date, the Census workers will have to squeeze a month’s work of planning and events to get the numbers up that are already down due to the pandemic.
She says it is nearly impossible to do and could lead to a greater undercount than expected, hurting programs such as SNAP, HUD and Medicaid.
The Census can be filled out by sending back the questionnaire mailed to your home, calling (844) 330-2020 or by visiting https://my2020census.gov/.
