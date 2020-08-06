Bringing the Heat, and Rain Chances

That pesky high pressure system is centering up around our region, setting up warmer temperatures over the next couple of days, however, we’re not completely nixing our rain chances. For today, we can expect temperatures across the region to reach up into the mid to upper-90 degree range, with the hottest places reaching 100 degrees. Zonal flow is going to bring through little disturbances throughout the afternoon into the nighttime hours bringing clouds and rain chances along with it. We’ll see chances dwindle slightly for Friday before returning for Saturday.