Amarillo High School teacher receives Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo High School physics teacher has received the nation’s highest recognition for mathematics and science teachers.
Kay Fincher received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The award recognizes kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics and science teachers who have shown distinction in their classroom and a dedication to improving science, technology, engineering and math education, according to a news release.
“Amarillo ISD is proud again to be the home school district of a nationally recognized teacher,” said Superintendent Doug Loomis. “STEM education is a particularly important focus for our District. We’re proud of Kay and the level of skill and expertise she brings to the classroom and her students.”
Fincher was a finalist for the same award in 2017.
In addition to receiving the award, she was also named 2020 Outstanding Texas Educator by the Texas Academy of Science.
