Amarillo area to receive $430K more in coronavirus recovery funds for public housing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another round of federal grants will give over $430,000 to Amarillo area cities and counties to help public housing authorities recover from the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a news release, the funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.
Below is a list of where the fund will go:
- Housing Authority of Tulia will receive $2,056
- City of Amarillo will receive $214,002
- Panhandle Community Services will receive $214,206
