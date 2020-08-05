WTAMU restructuring arrival events for new students this fall

“Normally, students would have taken part in new student orientation events, but those were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Amanda Lawson, assistant director of orientation. “NSO is an academic orientation program where new freshmen begin to learn skills to be successful at WT, develop a network of support, and understand the differences between high school and college so they make a successful transition into university life. Because those didn’t happen, we’re folding those activities into our classic Buff Branding events to welcome new students in one great weekend.”