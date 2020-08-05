WTAMU restructuring arrival events for new students this fall

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is restructuring the way the school welcomes new students this fall.
Buff Nation, a Buff Branding and Orientation event, will run August 21 and August 22. This year, the school will incorporate virtual elements to help prepare incoming students for starting the fall semester.
“Normally, students would have taken part in new student orientation events, but those were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Amanda Lawson, assistant director of orientation. “NSO is an academic orientation program where new freshmen begin to learn skills to be successful at WT, develop a network of support, and understand the differences between high school and college so they make a successful transition into university life. Because those didn’t happen, we’re folding those activities into our classic Buff Branding events to welcome new students in one great weekend.”
Events for large groups will be held virtually, and other traditional events will be restructured in ways that will allow students face-to-face interaction in a safe way.
Students will explore campus in small groups and interact with various departments, student organizations and activities they are interested in.
Students are required to wear a face covering in all indoor public areas of campus and in outdoor spaces where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
The students at the event will be provided with a reusable canvas mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer.
The traditional Buff Branding ceremony will take place at Buffalo Sports Park where students will be branded by student leaders who will move from car to car in a drive-in ceremony.
