Walmart and Salvation Army teaming up for ‘Stuff the Bus’ this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to Stuff the Bus to help provide school supplies to students in need.
The event will be held at all Walmart Supercenter and Neighborhood Markets August 7 through August 9.
When you visit Walmart this weekend, you can purchase and drop off requested items at the Salvation Army collection bins located the front of each store.
“There are literally hundreds of children in Amarillo area whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance,” said Major Ernest Hull. “We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus.”
This year, the campaign in Amarillo is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country.
All donations made at Stuff the Bus campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to children in need.
