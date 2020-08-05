Registration open for Camp Don Harrington’s 75th Anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boy Scouts of America, Golden Spread Council is now taking registrations to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Camp Don Harrington.
Camp Don Harrington was gifted to the Golden Spread Council on December 25, 1945 by Mr. and Mrs. Don Harrington to the Boy Scouts of America.
Today, Scouts from around the surrounding area utilize the camp to earn merit badges, learn about shooting sports, hike, camp, fish, boat, and make memories of a lifetime.
The event will be held on August 22 at the camp, located at the west section of Palo Duro Canyon on South Washington Street from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The event will not be open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Scout Leaders, Scout parents, Scouts, and anyone who has previously attended Camp Don Harrington is welcome to attend.
You can register for the event online or call the Scout Service Center at (806) 358-6500 to register on or before August 14.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.