NCAA DII cancels Fall 2020 Championships

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After numerous discussions over the past couple of months of how to address activities for Division II and Division III sports inside the NCAA due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the Division II Presidents Council has decided to Cancel the seven Fall 2020 Championships.
While postseason tournaments are off the table for sports including football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and cross country, the individual games for the season are still allowed to be played.
This does not mean though that conferences across the division will go ahead and play all games throughout the regular seasons.
With the Board of Governors’ directives, the NCAA Division II Presidents Council says “that it was not feasible to hold fall championships as planned or to postpone them to the spring while prioritizing the health and well-being of student-athletes.”
“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council. “This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”
WT officials say that as of now, games for the regular season for each of their Fall sports are still going to be played, but that they are closely monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.