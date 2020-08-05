Making a difference: CPS employee dedicates nearly 2 decades of service to the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Making a difference- that’s the goal of one woman who works with Child Protective Services in Amarillo.
Jenn Sugg’s peers said she has spent more than 19 years going above and beyond for the people she serves at CPS.
“During her period here, she’s worn as many hats as one person can possibly wear. Even last year, when she took over the rainbow room coordinator position, she was balancing doing three jobs here at once while also working two other jobs here on the side. And she was still killing it,” said Abby Gonzalez, office manager at Child Protective Services.
Her current roll is in the Rainbow Room, which provides a place for victims of abuse or neglect to get the basic food and clothing items they may need.
“Jenn has always gone Above and Beyond to make sure that room is stocked, it’s taken care of, our employees need what they’re going to do. Even this right here. She has single-handedly taken this on. She just walked in yesterday and said ‘I’m going to go pack 100 bags worth of school supplies for these kids,‘” said Gonzalez.
Sugg normally has 52 volunteers to help with their Stuff the Bus event, but due to the pandemic, that’s not the case this year.
Bag by bag, she’s still making it work. Just another reason why Abby nominated her for going above and beyond.
“Whatever you need done here, she can do for you. She always makes sure that the kids that we have in our care are taken care of. That’s probably one of the most important jobs here at the office and with the department,” said Gonzalez.
“I was very excited and humbled. I’ve been with this position since November, and it takes a village to do what we do. If God gives you the breath to get up every morning and make a difference, let’s do it. So I was very excited,” said Sugg.
She said when people need something, she tries to never say no.
“Whether it’s with our case workers that come into the room... or the kids that come into the room, you give them a smile, a high five, an elbow rub, whatever it is, and you make a difference. You say ‘what can we do to make this better for you, what do you need, what can I do‘” said Sugg.
The department’s Stuff the Bus event runs from August 21st through the 28th.
You can participate by going to any Amarillo National Bank branch and donating to the “Stuff the Bus” fund.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.