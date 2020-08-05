Fosters needed for dogs removed from hoarding situation in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle Pet Savers is still looking for fosters for several dogs removed from a hoarding situation in Amarillo.
Last week, more than 20 dogs were removed from an Amarillo home under what was described as bad conditions.
According to members that have volunteered with the organization for years, this is one of the worst cases they have seen.
Members at the Texas Panhandle Pet Savers believe the dogs are mixtures of chihuahuas and terriers. They vary in age ranging from six weeks to six years.
Four of the dogs still need fosters. Weasle, Bitty, Spaz and Dougie need a home with a lot of one-on-one time.
The woman who had all of the dogs has received over 20 citations for having animals at large, no rabies vaccinations and for conditions of the dogs.
If you would like to donate, foster, or adopt you can contact Texas Panhandle Pet Savers.
