APD working the scene of a crash involving motorcycle, pedestrian

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit is currently working the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.
On August 5 at around 5:32 p.m., APD officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian near the intersection of SW 45th Avenue and South Georgia Street.
A 61-year-old man was walking north across SW 45th Avenue, while a motorcycle, driven by a 47-year old man, was traveling east on SW 45th.
The motorcycle driver saw the man walking and switched lanes to avoid hitting him, when the pedestrian fell, trying to get out of the street.
The pedestrian hit the crash bar of the motorcycle as it passed, and he was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The motorcycle driver was not injured as a result of this crash.
Police are still investigating this incident.
