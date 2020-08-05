Amarillo police identify man arrested for stealing car with child inside

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 5, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 11:33 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has identified the man arrested yesterday for stealing a car with a child inside.

Police say they arrested 24-year-old Tyler Madison Connell yesterday.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to Eastern and I-40 for reports of a stolen car with a child inside.

Around 10:39 a.m., the car was found in the Love’s parking lot on I-40 East.

The child was in the car and unharmed.

Police found Connell around 10:47 a.m. and took him into custody.

He has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

