Amarillo police identify man arrested for stealing car with child inside

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has identified the man arrested yesterday for stealing a car with a child inside.
Police say they arrested 24-year-old Tyler Madison Connell yesterday.
Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to Eastern and I-40 for reports of a stolen car with a child inside.
Around 10:39 a.m., the car was found in the Love’s parking lot on I-40 East.
The child was in the car and unharmed.
Police found Connell around 10:47 a.m. and took him into custody.
He has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation.
