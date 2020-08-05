Amarillo health experts say ‘prevention is key’ as students head back to school during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a news conference, Amarillo health experts spoke about the status of COVID-19 cases in the area as students prepare to head back to school.
Dr. Scott Milton, the public health authority at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said as school openings is the most pressing upcoming event, the Amarillo Public Health Department will be in constant communication with school districts.
When asked how children are being affected by the virus, health experts say they have seen children test positive in Amarillo.
Dr. Brian Weis, the chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, says the hospital has had a handful of kids, including some infants, test positive for the virus.
Only one child has been treated with remdesivir at this time.
Casie Stoughton, the director of Amarillo Public Health, says once school starts there will be more indicators on how children will be affected as we bring larger groups of children together.
The Amarillo COVID-19 dashboard shows there have been 357 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the age group 0-19 since the onset of the pandemic.
When asked if we are in a good place for in-person classes, Dr. Milton said “If we can continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, that will put us in a better position.”
“It’s not ideal where we are,” Dr. Milton continued. “It is what it is and we still have control over things.”
However, all agreed that prevention is important as school starts. The prevention includes wearing masks in public settings, social distancing and good hand washing practices.
Some other points discussed during the news conference are listed below:
- The Panhandle Regional Advisory Council has helped both hospitals obtain PPE, plan and coordinate for an alternative care site and helped NWTH obtain traveling nurses while staff has been quarantined.
- There are 34 COVID-19 positive patients at NWTH, 21 in critical care units and eight of those are on ventilators.
- 17 employees at NWTH are quarantined due to high risk exposures or testing positive for the virus.
- NWTH currently has 94 vials of remdesivir. 16 patients are actively being treated with the drug, and the hospital has treated 74 total patients with remdesivir.
- Both hospitals are continuing to use dexamethasone as well.
- There are 30 COVID-190 positive patients at BSA, 16 are in the ICU and seven are on ventilators
- Over 400 patients have been admitted at BSA with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic
- BSA has now treated over 40 patients with remdesivir, and the treatment has shown to provide a reduction in hospital stay for those patients.
- BSA has treated nearly 200 patients with dexamethasone.
- BSA has 11 nurses on quarantine at this time.
- At the Amarillo VA, there are two COVID-19 positive patients. Both of the patients are in the ICU and none are on ventilators. There is one PUI.
- The hospitals say it is common to see kidney and liver issues with COVID-19 patients.
There are 8,500 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 8
- Briscoe County: 11
- Carson County: 13
- Castro County: 170
- Childress County: 34
- Collingsworth County: 7
- Cottle County: 14
- Dallam County: 183
- Deaf Smith County: 692
- Donley County: 43
- Gray County: 201
- Hall County: 8
- Hansford County: 59
- Hartley County: 89
- Hemphill County: 41
- Hutchinson County: 114
- Lipscomb County: 15
- Moore County: 1,013
- Motley County: 4
- Ochiltree County: 84
- Oldham County: 13
- Parmer County: 311
- Potter County: 3,571
- Randall County: 1,646
- Roberts County: 7
- Sherman County: 40
- Swisher County: 75
- Wheeler County: 34
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,858 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 9
- Castro County: 124
- Cottle County: 10
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 175
- Deaf Smith County: 433
- Donley County: 33
- Gray County: 134
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 83
- Hansford County: 37
- Hemphill County: 21
- Hutchinson County: 80
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 2
- Moore County: 904
- Ochiltree County: 58
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 231
- Potter County: 3,134
- Randall County: 1,221
- Roberts County: 5
- Sherman County: 36
- Swisher County: 56
- Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 137 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 3
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 4
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 43
- Randall County: 23
- Swisher County: 2
There are 1,073 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 36
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,036
There have been 1,039 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 699 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 493
- Quay County: 34
- Roosevelt County: 144
- Union County: 28
There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.