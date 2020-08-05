Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 5 shows 73 new cases, 41 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 5, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 1:16 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are currently 828 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 73 new cases and 41 recoveries.

There are a total of 3,607 confirmed cases in Potter County and 1,683 in Randall County.

4,396 people have recovered and 66 have died.

There are 294 pending tests.

Amarillo Update August 5 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 8,573 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 8
  • Briscoe County: 11
  • Carson County: 13
  • Castro County: 170
  • Childress County: 34
  • Collingsworth County: 7
  • Cottle County: 14
  • Dallam County: 183
  • Deaf Smith County: 692
  • Donley County: 43
  • Gray County: 201
  • Hall County: 8
  • Hansford County: 59
  • Hartley County: 89
  • Hemphill County: 41
  • Hutchinson County: 114
  • Lipscomb County: 15
  • Moore County: 1,013
  • Motley County: 4
  • Ochiltree County: 84
  • Oldham County: 13
  • Parmer County: 311
  • Potter County: 3,607
  • Randall County: 1,683
  • Roberts County: 7
  • Sherman County: 40
  • Swisher County: 75
  • Wheeler County: 34

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,899 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 7
  • Carson County: 9
  • Castro County: 124
  • Cottle County: 10
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 175
  • Deaf Smith County: 433
  • Donley County: 33
  • Gray County: 134
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 83
  • Hansford County: 37
  • Hemphill County: 21
  • Hutchinson County: 80
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Motley County: 2
  • Moore County: 904
  • Ochiltree County: 58
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 231
  • Potter County: 3,158
  • Randall County: 1,238
  • Roberts County: 5
  • Sherman County: 36
  • Swisher County: 56
  • Wheeler County: 31

There have also been 137 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 3
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 19
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hockley County: 4
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 43
  • Randall County: 23
  • Swisher County: 2

There are 1,073 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 36
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,036

There have been 1,039 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 1,007

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

There are 699 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 493
  • Quay County: 34
  • Roosevelt County: 144
  • Union County: 28

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 2
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

