Amarillo community comes together to help families gather back to school necessities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The financial burdens brought on by COVID-19 could very well be a factor in what school supplies families will or will not be able to afford.
Now, local organizations have come together to offer free school supplies and clothes to those in need.
“Each Walmart will have a bin when you walk into their stores, and it will have a little Salvation Army sign that people can drop in school supplies from K-12,” said Quintin Marquez, public relations manager for the Salvation Army of Amarillo.
The Salvation Army is asking for donations of school supplies so all Amarillo students have the right tools for learning this year.
“If you have a student that’s in need then, just go ahead and give the Salvation Army office a call. We will set you up with the time and date and the location of where we will be giving out these school supplies,” said Marquez. “Everybody deserves a good school year, and it takes pencils, it takes pads, it takes pens. It takes all the school supplies needed for each student to succeed throughout the year,” said Marquez.
This includes clothing too.
“Clothing is so important, especially when a child is going to get back to school . They want to start with a fresh pair of clothes, you know, jeans, a t-shirt,” said Maria Garcia, program director for Uniting Parents, Coalition of Health Services.
Garcia runs the Unique Boutique for families with special needs children, a place where families can pick up clothes as needed.
This year, she says as long as she has the means, she will help anyone who is in need.
“If there is a family who needs some clothing, whether they have a child with disabilities or not, we would be more than happy to help them. All you need to do is give us a call, and we set up an appointment,” said Garcia.
If you have gently used clothes to donate, or if your child is in need of clothes, you can call the Coalition of Health Services at (806) 337-1700 and ask for Maria at Uniting Parents.
You can donate new school supplies at the Salvation Army bins located inside Walmart or drop off supplies at the Salvation Army.
If you are in need of school supplies, you can contact the Salvation Army at (806) 373-6631.
