Warming up, but Tracking Nightly Rain Chances

Sunday’s cool front has now stalled just to the south of our area, however, northwest flow is still present. So that means despite our warm temperatures we have forecasted for this week, we’re tracking fairly solid rain chances every night. For your Tuesday, expect a daytime high of about 94 degrees with winds out of the south to south east at about 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph at times, with mostly sunny clouds throughout the day until chances get better for rain tonight, we can thank the mountains for that!