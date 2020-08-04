Stormy forecast...

Showers and storms should be common across the area during the overnight hours with some storms being strong to severe. Strong winds will be the primary threats with any storms but some isolated large hail is not out of the question. The most likely time frame will be between 10pm and 4am tonight with all activity expected to come to an end by early Wednesday morning. We will see another hot and humid day with highs in the mid 90s and a chance for more storms late in the evening and overnight.