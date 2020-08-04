The PARC to host area wide scavenger hunt this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center will host their first ever area wide scavenger hunt this week.
This is the first of three public events supporting The PARC.
The scavenger hunt will take place from Thursday, August 6 through Saturday, August 8.
For $35, you can pick up a packet with everything you need fro the hunt.
The team with the most points by Sunday evening will receive a $500 cash prize.
You can sign up for the event here.
