Officials contain wastewater spill on Cliffside Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A wastewater spill from a collection facility on Cliffside Road has been contained.
The spill happened on Monday, August 3, at the City of Amarillo’s Lift Station 40, located at 7100 Cliffside Road.
The wastewater contained a combination of domestic, commercial and industrial wastewaters and flowed into an open field. It did not flow into the creek nearby.
The estimated 300,000 gallon spill at the facility was due to the drywell flooding, causing a power outage. Power at the lift station was restored Monday evening, and the facility is now operating as normal.
Officials have disinfected the area of the spill and notified the regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality.
