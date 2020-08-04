14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gray County

By Madison Carson | August 4, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 6:28 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed 14 new positive COVID-19 cases for Gray County this evening.

As of August 4, 201 Gray County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with four deaths and 134 recoveries.

According to the city, there are currently 63 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

There are 8,500 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 8
  • Briscoe County: 11
  • Carson County: 13
  • Castro County: 170
  • Childress County: 34
  • Collingsworth County: 7
  • Cottle County: 14
  • Dallam County: 183
  • Deaf Smith County: 692
  • Donley County: 43
  • Gray County: 201
  • Hall County: 8
  • Hansford County: 59
  • Hartley County: 89
  • Hemphill County: 41
  • Hutchinson County: 114
  • Lipscomb County: 15
  • Moore County: 1,013
  • Motley County: 4
  • Ochiltree County: 84
  • Oldham County: 13
  • Parmer County: 311
  • Potter County: 3,571
  • Randall County: 1,646
  • Roberts County: 7
  • Sherman County: 40
  • Swisher County: 75
  • Wheeler County: 34

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,858 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 7
  • Carson County: 9
  • Castro County: 124
  • Cottle County: 10
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 175
  • Deaf Smith County: 433
  • Donley County: 33
  • Gray County: 134
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 83
  • Hansford County: 37
  • Hemphill County: 21
  • Hutchinson County: 80
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Motley County: 2
  • Moore County: 904
  • Ochiltree County: 58
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 231
  • Potter County: 3,134
  • Randall County: 1,221
  • Roberts County: 5
  • Sherman County: 36
  • Swisher County: 56
  • Wheeler County: 31

There have also been 137 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 3
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 19
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hockley County: 4
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 43
  • Randall County: 23
  • Swisher County: 2

There are 1,073 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 36
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,036

There have been 1,039 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 1,007

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

There are 699 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 493
  • Quay County: 34
  • Roosevelt County: 144
  • Union County: 28

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 2
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

