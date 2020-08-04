Heal the City reopens after closing for possible COVID-19 exposure

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Heal the City is now reopen today after closing last month due to a potential coronavirus exposure.
The free clinic is working with the Amarillo Public Health Department to ensure the area is safe for return.
Staff has disinfected the facility and says they are ready to return to work.
“We have a lot of at risk patients that we wanted to protect, and we felt it was necessary to go a little longer to make sure that we were safe and that our stuff was safe and made sure that we did our due diligence for the community,” said Rachel Scott, clinical director with Heal the City.
Patient appointments that were scheduled during the two weeks that the clinic was closed have been rescheduled for this week.
The clinic says they are taking precautions to prevent a second COVID-19 exposure.
