Curry County Road Department seeking input for 5 year plan

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Road Department is seeking input for the five year plan.
The plan prioritizes future projects and improvements for roads in Curry County.
The county uses the plan to apply for grant funding and legislative appropriations.
You can view the plan here.
To provide input on the plan, email wjones@currycounty.org or send your suggestions to 417 Gidding, Suite 100, Clovis, NM 88101.
Suggestions need to be submitted by 1:00 p.m. on August 10, and suggestions will be sent to the County Commission on August 18.
