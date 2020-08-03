18-year-old arrested for shooting in Guymon over the weekend

18-year-old arrested for shooting in Guymon over the weekend
Police lights file graphic. (Source: Gray News)
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 3, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT - Updated August 3 at 11:16 AM

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Guymon police have arrested one person for a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to Memorial Hospital where a 25-year-old man had a gunshot wound.

Officers say the shooting took place near South Main Street and Southwest 5th Street.

Police arrested 18-year-old Justice Murrell of Guymon for assault with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm while committing a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and obstructing an officer.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.

On Saturday August 1, 2020 at approximately 2130 hours, officers were dispatched to Memorial Hospital for a report of 25...

Posted by Guymon Police Department on Monday, August 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.