Sunray resident killed in rollover crash near Dumas over the weekend

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a rollover crash near Dumas over the weekend.
Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, DPS officials say 18-year-old Ivan Villanueva-Garcia of Sunray was driving northeast on FM 722 when the car veered off the roadway, traveled into the ditch and rolled over.
DPS officials say Villanueva-Garcia was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.
Officials believe Villanueva-Garcia may have fallen asleep.
Villanueva-Garcia was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.