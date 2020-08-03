Sunray resident killed in rollover crash near Dumas over the weekend

Sunray resident killed in rollover crash near Dumas over the weekend
Ambulance generic (Source: WALB)
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 3, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated August 3 at 10:28 AM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a rollover crash near Dumas over the weekend.

Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, DPS officials say 18-year-old Ivan Villanueva-Garcia of Sunray was driving northeast on FM 722 when the car veered off the roadway, traveled into the ditch and rolled over.

DPS officials say Villanueva-Garcia was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

Officials believe Villanueva-Garcia may have fallen asleep.

Villanueva-Garcia was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.