6 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed across Eastern New Mexico

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 117 new positive COVID-19 cases across the state, including six new cases in Eastern New Mexico counties.
Four additional Curry County residents, one additional Quay County resident and one additional Roosevelt County resident have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are 685 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 483
- Quay County: 33
- Roosevelt County: 142
- Union County: 27
There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
There are 8,418 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 8
- Briscoe County: 11
- Carson County: 13
- Castro County: 170
- Childress County: 34
- Collingsworth County: 7
- Cottle County: 14
- Dallam County: 183
- Deaf Smith County: 677
- Donley County: 43
- Gray County: 183
- Hall County: 8
- Hansford County: 59
- Hartley County: 91
- Hemphill County: 41
- Hutchinson County: 114
- Lipscomb County: 15
- Moore County: 1,013
- Motley County: 4
- Ochiltree County: 84
- Oldham County: 13
- Parmer County: 311
- Potter County: 3,546
- Randall County: 1,623
- Roberts County: 7
- Sherman County: 37
- Swisher County: 75
- Wheeler County: 34
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,783 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 9
- Castro County: 124
- Cottle County: 10
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 175
- Deaf Smith County: 433
- Donley County: 33
- Gray County: 134
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 87
- Hansford County: 37
- Hemphill County: 21
- Hutchinson County: 80
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 2
- Moore County: 904
- Ochiltree County: 58
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 231
- Potter County: 3,097
- Randall County: 1,183
- Roberts County: 5
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 56
- Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 135 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 3
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 4
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 42
- Randall County: 22
- Swisher County: 2
There are 1,072 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 36
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,035
There have been 1,033 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 1,000
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
