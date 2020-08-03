Nationally recognized Canyon-based literacy program taking application for mentoring program

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A nationally recognized literacy nonprofit founded by a WTAMU staff member is now accepting accepting applications from teachers and students for its mentoring program.
Chris McGilvery, an instructional technology designer at WTAMU who organized a nonprofit to help provide new books and healthy snacks to underserved students, has been recognized by a national literacy nonprofit.
McGilvery was named the grand-prize winner of the 2020 Freedom Through Literacy award from Judith’s Reading Room earlier this month and founded the Leaders Reader Network in 2012 in the Commonwealth of Dominica.
The program works with teachers to pair older students with younger ones to foster leadership skills, enable child-centered coaching and encourage a love of reading. Teachers and students also work together on service projects.
This year, with the help of WTAMU students and the Student Government Association, the network provided books to all 767 students at Reeves Hinger Elementary School in Canyon.
“Now that we are based in Canyon and have worked with hundreds of students and teachers across the nation, one of our goals is to encourage teachers and students in the Panhandle to partner with us to promote youth leadership and literacy service projects that will impact students’ lives in all 26 counties across the region,” McGilvery said.
Teachers and students can apply by August 14 to work on projects supporting students at schools across the Texas Panhandle.
