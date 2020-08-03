Motorcyclist hospitalized after wreck in Pampa over the weekend

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck in Pampa over the weekend.
According to the City of Pampa, police were called to South Hobart Street and McCullough Street for a crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Pampa Police Department, Pampa Fire Department, Gray County EMS and ESU responded to the crash.
The City of Pampa says the driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old man, was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo for his injuries.
The driver of the pickup was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
