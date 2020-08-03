Motorcyclist hospitalized after wreck in Pampa over the weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 3, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT - Updated August 3 at 11:48 AM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck in Pampa over the weekend.

According to the City of Pampa, police were called to South Hobart Street and McCullough Street for a crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Pampa Police Department, Pampa Fire Department, Gray County EMS and ESU responded to the crash.

The City of Pampa says the driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old man, was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo for his injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

