FirstBank Southwest Chief Consumer Officer named 2020 Emerging Leader in Banking

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - FirstBank Southwest Chief Consumer Officer Bowden Jones Jr. has been named the 2020 Emerging Leader in Banking.
He will also be selected to serve a one year term on the Texas Bankers Association’s Bank Leadership Council.
FBSW CEO Andy Marshall nominated Jones for the award due to his extensive work building community in the Amarillo area.
“As a banker, he does exactly what he does when addressing community needs: He defines the reality to be achieved, inspires others to follow, gives them clear guidance, training and expectations, and then leads them to success,” said Marshall.
Jones is the first Chief Consumer Officer at FBSW.
He also coordinates community efforts in North Amarillo. Jones and five others created the Northside Toy Drive to provide Christmas gifts to children in the area.
