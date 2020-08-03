Doppler Dave Tracks Your Weather This Week

Our weather pattern this week actually doesn’t look bad for early August. Very pleasant morning temperatures can be expected with sunny and warm to hot afternoons on the way. Today will likely be the least warm with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures will be above 90 starting tomorrow with upper 90s possible by the end of the week. Chances for evening storms will also continue, especially in the western part of our area near the New Mexico border. Rain chances tonight are near 50% in that area, decreasing to about 20% for the Amarillo area.