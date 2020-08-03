Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital Distirct reports 26 new COVID-19 recoveries

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are seven active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported 13 new recoveries in Dallam County and 13 new recoveries in Hartley County.
There are no active cases in Hartley County, with 87 recoveries and four deaths.
There are seven active cases in Dallam County, with 175 recoveries and one death.
There are a total of 270 positive cases in the county.
There are 8,397 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 8
- Briscoe County: 11
- Carson County: 13
- Castro County: 170
- Childress County: 34
- Collingsworth County: 7
- Cottle County: 14
- Dallam County: 183
- Deaf Smith County: 656
- Donley County: 43
- Gray County: 183
- Hall County: 8
- Hansford County: 59
- Hartley County: 91
- Hemphill County: 41
- Hutchinson County: 114
- Lipscomb County: 15
- Moore County: 1,013
- Motley County: 4
- Ochiltree County: 84
- Oldham County: 13
- Parmer County: 311
- Potter County: 3,546
- Randall County: 1,623
- Roberts County: 7
- Sherman County: 37
- Swisher County: 75
- Wheeler County: 34
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,783 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 9
- Castro County: 124
- Cottle County: 10
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 175
- Deaf Smith County: 433
- Donley County: 33
- Gray County: 134
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 87
- Hansford County: 37
- Hemphill County: 21
- Hutchinson County: 80
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 2
- Moore County: 904
- Ochiltree County: 58
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 231
- Potter County: 3,097
- Randall County: 1,183
- Roberts County: 5
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 56
- Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 135 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 3
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 4
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 42
- Randall County: 22
- Swisher County: 2
There are 1,072 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 36
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,035
There have been 1,033 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 1,000
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 680 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 480
- Quay County: 32
- Roosevelt County: 141
- Union County: 227
There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
