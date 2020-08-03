Countdown To Kickoff: Dumas Demons look to create another historic season

“I think our offensive skill like I mentioned earlier, we bring eight back on offense, a really really experienced offensive skilled team, and then we’ve got two inside linebackers on the defensive side of the ball that are play-makers and I think our kids will rally around them and again, we just gotta make sure, you know we’re not a team full of a bunch of stars,” Dumas Demons Head Coach Aaron Dunnam said. “We’re not, and I think that’s why we had the success that we had last year. It’s about everybody and we don’t have any individuals and that’s not what we’re worried about.”