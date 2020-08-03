Countdown To Kickoff: Dumas Demons look to create another historic season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s no question... The Dumas Demons are about to make history once again. The only question is, how much history will be written.
“Just how we ended off last year, 13-1, we were obviously very close to a state championship and we’re working to towards that again, but obviously that’s in the past and its a new season and we’re just ready to go fire it up,” Dumas senior right guard Karlo Sanchez said.
It’s also no question that the energy this team is bringing is unmatched by any former Dumas squad.
“It’s awesome, I mean, each one of us has got to bring a certain energy you know, for each other, and I think that’s what we’ve been doing,” Dumas quarterback Spencer Williams said. “Today’s practice went really well I think for a first day, and only better from here.”
That high energy also means a highly functioning offense and defense will be out on the field competing every single week, including in big time matchups such as the district showdown that will happen when Pampa takes on Dumas late in the season.
“I mean we just take it one game at a time,” Dumas senior linebacker Cade Cox said. “We’re focused on our scrimmage against Andrews, sweetwater, and when Pampa comes, we’ll focus on Pampa, but they’re on our turf on senior night, so it will be a good game.”
The Demons went undefeated in the regular season last year, plus winning a playoff game for the first time in 22 years. They went all the way to the state quarterfinals before falling to Springtown 56-39. This season, a trip to the quarterfinals is just a stepping stone to what’s really important, and the Demons have all the tools they need to make that hurdle to the next level.
“I think our offensive skill like I mentioned earlier, we bring eight back on offense, a really really experienced offensive skilled team, and then we’ve got two inside linebackers on the defensive side of the ball that are play-makers and I think our kids will rally around them and again, we just gotta make sure, you know we’re not a team full of a bunch of stars,” Dumas Demons Head Coach Aaron Dunnam said. “We’re not, and I think that’s why we had the success that we had last year. It’s about everybody and we don’t have any individuals and that’s not what we’re worried about.”
For any team that is trying to take down the Demons and spoil their run at a state title, Williams has a simple message for opponents.
“Just know that we’re focused on ourselves, and we’re focused on bettering ourselves. And we’re not worried about you right now.”
