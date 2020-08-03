City of Quitaque under boil water notice

QUITAQUE, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Quitaque is under a boil water notice.
The city says the water was shut off due to a leak, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Quitaque public water system to notify residents to boil their water.
Water should be boiled before washing your hands or face, brushing your teeth, drinking or cooking.
The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
The public water system will let residents know when the boil water notice is no longer in effect.
If you have any questions, call City Hall at (806) 455-1456.
