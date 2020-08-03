City of Hereford reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, now at 225 active cases

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are currently 225 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported 21 new cases in Deaf Smith County on August 3.
There are now a total of 677 confirmed cases, with 433 recoveries and 19 deaths.
There are 8,418 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 8
- Briscoe County: 11
- Carson County: 13
- Castro County: 170
- Childress County: 34
- Collingsworth County: 7
- Cottle County: 14
- Dallam County: 183
- Deaf Smith County: 677
- Donley County: 43
- Gray County: 183
- Hall County: 8
- Hansford County: 59
- Hartley County: 91
- Hemphill County: 41
- Hutchinson County: 114
- Lipscomb County: 15
- Moore County: 1,013
- Motley County: 4
- Ochiltree County: 84
- Oldham County: 13
- Parmer County: 311
- Potter County: 3,546
- Randall County: 1,623
- Roberts County: 7
- Sherman County: 37
- Swisher County: 75
- Wheeler County: 34
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,783 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 9
- Castro County: 124
- Cottle County: 10
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 175
- Deaf Smith County: 433
- Donley County: 33
- Gray County: 134
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 87
- Hansford County: 37
- Hemphill County: 21
- Hutchinson County: 80
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 2
- Moore County: 904
- Ochiltree County: 58
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 231
- Potter County: 3,097
- Randall County: 1,183
- Roberts County: 5
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 56
- Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 135 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 3
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 4
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 42
- Randall County: 22
- Swisher County: 2
There are 1,072 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 36
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,035
There have been 1,033 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 1,000
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 680 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 480
- Quay County: 32
- Roosevelt County: 141
- Union County: 227
There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
