Canyon star basketball player commits to UNLV

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kenadee Winfrey, the scoring savant from the Canyon Girl’s High School basketball team has officially committed to the University of Nevada Las Vegas to continue her athletic and academic career.
Winfrey made the announcement on Twitter earlier Monday evening announcing her intention to become a Lady Rebel.
Winfrey was a crucial part of the Canyon Eagles’ success in the last few years, especially during the team’s 29-2 run they made last season in which they made it deep into the 2019 UIL State Championship Tournament.
