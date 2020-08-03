Amarillo police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police say Ta’Von Ammons was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday near South Kentucky Street and Southwest 8th Avenue in a gray Jeep Cherokee with someone known as “Tone.”
He is described as 5-foot-3, 104 pounds, with brown eyes and curly brown hair.
He has a tattoo on his right wrist of a star.
He was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt with the logo, grey sweat pants and red, white and blue sandals.
If you know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
