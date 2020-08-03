Amarillo police arrest 3, issue 37 citations in reckless driving and racing prevention operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested three people and issued multiple citations in a reckless driving and racing prevention operation in July.
On July 31, the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit conducted a reckless driving and racing prevention operation.
During the operation, officers wrote 37 citations and two warnings for speeding and traffic violations.
Two people were arrested for racing, and one person was arrested for reckless driving.
Two other people were arrested for warrants.
The Amarillo Police Department wants to remind you that racing on city streets is dangerous and illegal. This year, 20 people have died from 19 accidents in Amarillo.
