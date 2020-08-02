Texas Collegiate League playoffs begin this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the best record in the league, the Amarillo Sod Squad is heading to Tulsa on Tuesday for their first game in the North Division Championships.
After winning their series 2-1 against the Tulsa Drillers, Sod Squad manager Brett Wellman says his team ready to win.
“Don’t worry about what’s going on outside because if we play the way we’re supposed to play, we’ll beat anyone in this league,” said Wellman.
The first game of the North Division Championship will take place in Tulsa on Tuesday and game two is set to take place at Hodgetown on Wednesday. If either the Drillers or Sod Squad wins the first two games of the series there will be no game three. However, if a game three is necessary it will be hosted at Hodgetown on Thursday.
The South Division Championships will be between the Brazos Valley Bombers and the San Antonio Flying Chanclas.
The Texas Collegiate League Championship Game will take place on Saturday, August 8. The game will be a winner-take-all championship hosted by the team with the best regular season record. If the Sod Squad makes it to the TCL Championships it will be hosted at Hodgetown.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.