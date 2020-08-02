1 teenager has died after a single vehicle accident in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A 14 year old girl has died after a single vehicle accident on County Road 11 one mile west of Panhandle.
Saturday afternoon around 3:10 p.m. a Ford 350 driven by a 14 year old female was traveling eastbound on County Road 11 at a high rate of speed when it began to fish tail causing the driver to lose control.
The truck spun around off of the roadway into a ditch where it rolled over multiple times.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Carson County Justice of the Peace, Jean Hardman.
A 14 year old passenger from Pampa was wearing a seat belt and was treated on the scene and released to her guardian.
The accident remains under investigation.
