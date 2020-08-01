Sod Squad makes a comeback against Drillers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heading into the bottom of the ninth inning the Sod Squad was down 5-2 but managed to make a comeback without heading to extra innings.
Kerry Boykins took the mound for the Sod Squad tonight pitching two scoreless innings, only giving up two hits.
Game two didn’t feature too much action until the bottom of the sixth inning. Torres managed to knock in an RBI double, allowing Mike Rosario to score their first run of the night. Following Torres, Lyle Miller-Green knocked in one more run to take the lead 2-1 over the Tulsa Drillers.
The Sod Squad was behind 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning but with the bases loaded, Ben Rozenblum manages to drive home two runners to even the score.
After a hard-hit ball by Mike Rosario and a bobble by the Drillers second baseman, Mercano was able to sneak home before the throw and snag the win for the Sod Squad.
The Sod Squad will play in the North Division Championships beginning on Tuesday.
The Championship game will be played on Saturday
