Increased Rain Chances Tonight

It has been warm with temperatures in the 80s & 90s. Already starting to notice scattered thunderstorms fire across the area. Some storms will be strong to severe. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for NM until 9PM MDT. We MAY see another watch later tonight. Tonight looks mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms around. Thunderstorms will favor the Western half of our area, Amarillo MAY see some rain late tonight but chances aren’t great.