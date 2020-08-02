Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, August 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The were 23 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday for Eastern New Mexico, making a total of 680 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Curry County 480, Quay County 32, Roosevelt County 141, Union County 27.
The was 1 new COVID-19 case reported on Sunday for the Oklahoma panhandle, making a total of 1,072 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 36, Cimarron County 1, Texas County 1,035.
Due to a scheduled website software update the Texas Department of State Health Service next COVID-19 report will be released on Monday, August, 3.
There are now 792 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Friday’s report shows 52 new cases and 67 recoveries. The does not release a report over the weekend.
4,236 people have recovered and 63 have died.
There are 288 pending tests.
There are 8,279 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 8
- Briscoe County: 11
- Carson County: 13
- Castro County: 170
- Childress County: 9
- Collingsworth County: 7
- Cottle County: 14
- Dallam County: 182
- Deaf Smith County: 656
- Donley County: 43
- Gray County: 183
- Hall County: 8
- Hansford County: 59
- Hartley County: 87
- Hemphill County: 41
- Hutchinson County: 114
- Lipscomb County: 15
- Moore County: 1013
- Motley County: 4
- Ochiltree County: 84
- Oldham County: 13
- Parmer County: 311
- Potter County: 3,505
- Randall County: 1,586
- Roberts County: 7
- Sherman County: 37
- Swisher County: 75
- Wheeler County: 34
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,712 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 9
- Castro County: 124
- Cottle County: 10
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 162
- Deaf Smith County: 433
- Donley County: 33
- Gray County: 134
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 74
- Hansford County: 37
- Hemphill County: 21
- Hutchinson County: 80
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 2
- Moore County: 904
- Ochiltree County: 58
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 231
- Potter County: 3,078
- Randall County: 1,158
- Roberts County: 5
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 56
- Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 126 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 42
- Randall County: 21
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,072 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 36
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,035
There have been 1,033 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 1,000
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 680 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 480
- Quay County: 32
- Roosevelt County: 141
- Union County: 227
There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.