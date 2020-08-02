Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Monday, Aug. 3, SL 335 eastbound will be closed from US 87 to Shirley Street for patching repairs.
Tuesday, Aug. 4, RM 1061 westbound will be closed at SL 335 for patching repairs.
Starting Wednesday, Aug. 5, traffic will be detoured from BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) between Soncy Road and Helium Road while crews place a storm sewer across (BI-40). The road will be accessible to local traffic only, and will reopen to general traffic on Friday, Aug. 7.
Various lanes will be closed around the intersection of 9th Avenue and Bell Street for patching repairs.
The right southbound lane of Soncy Street will be closed at I-40 for patching repairs.
The left eastbound lane of the I-40 frontage road will be closed at Soncy Street for mill and fill work. The Coulter Street exit also will be closed.
The right turn lane of SL 335 westbound will be closed at the intersection with US 87 while crews dig a foundation for a traffic rail.
Watch for various lane closures on I-40 between Atkinson Road and Hope Road on I-40 for overlay and joint repair work.
On SL 335 (Lakeside Drive), watch for various closures in the northbound lanes for overlay work.
The shoulder of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) will be closed between NW 4th Avenue and Western Street for installation of new guard rails.
Watch for various shoulder closures along I-40 and I-27 while crews continue cleaning and finishing concrete work.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
