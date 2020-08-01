Sod Squad clinches playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After defeating the Tulsa Drillers 2-1 in tonight’s game, the Sod Squad has officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.
Before the sixth inning no runs were scored by either team, proving to be a successful pitching matchup.
Four pitchers took the mound for the Amarillo Sod Squad. Cooper Harris pitched five scoreless innings giving up three hits and four walks. Troy Jones and Everett Hurst each pitched one inning without allowing any hits or runs.
In order for both of Amarillo’s Texas Collegiate League teams to make the playoffs, each team will need to win two out of three games in this final regular-season series.
The Frisco RoughRiders hold second place in the North Division just 1.5 games behind the Amarillo Sod Squad. The Amarillo Sod Dogs are in third place in the North Division, sitting 2.5 games back.
The Sod Dogs will host the North Division championship game but the team with the best overall record will host the winner-take-all championship game on Saturday, August 8.
