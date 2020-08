The nice weather we had on Friday should continue into the weekend! Our latest cool front has brought in drier air and this will help out with some cooler mornings and the afternoons won’t be as bad even though we will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will stay light on Saturday but will pick up slightly on Sunday. Sunday is when our next cool front is scheduled to arrive and this will bring our next rain chances that may last into early next week.